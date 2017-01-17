Boring in: Destructive tree beetle do...

Boring in: Destructive tree beetle doing damage in Blacksburg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

James Bock, is a plant health care specialist with Virginia Tech's building maintenance and grounds unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Talecris Plasma 17 hr Abbey 1
Jo Ann Hypes from Dublin-------------Commentary Thu Johnathan Tabor 1
DAV Roanoke Wed Leroy Price 1
Tim Kaine Wed Johnny House 1
Commentary 18 Jan 2017 Wed Forced to pay taxes 1
Commentary Rhon Keings Jan 18th Wed Ron King 1
lookjng for Rob Tue lookjng 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,362 • Total comments across all topics: 278,081,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC