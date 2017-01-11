Bobby Lawrence Jennings
Bobby Lawrence Jennings of Draper died Monday afternoon Jan. 9 in Lewis Gale Hospital Salem, Va. He was born March 17, 1939 to parents, Edwin Lewis Jennings and Edna Dalton Jennings, and grandparents, William Cook Jennings, Anna Gannaway Jennings and Effert Dalton, Sarah Carpenter Dalton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.
