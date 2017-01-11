Bobby Lawrence Jennings

Bobby Lawrence Jennings

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Southwest Times

Bobby Lawrence Jennings of Draper died Monday afternoon Jan. 9 in Lewis Gale Hospital Salem, Va. He was born March 17, 1939 to parents, Edwin Lewis Jennings and Edna Dalton Jennings, and grandparents, William Cook Jennings, Anna Gannaway Jennings and Effert Dalton, Sarah Carpenter Dalton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southwest Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President 45# 13 hr truth 2
Lee Palmer ( In His Own Words!) Jan 9 Bernie Wilson 2
Tim Kaine-----hahahahaha Jan 9 Samantha 6
Dwayne Weaver (Jan '15) Jan 7 Old friend 7
beckie harless said lee Palmer cheated in her too (Mar '15) Jan 7 anonymous 6
Joe King Danville Virginia Jan 6 Rat tail 18
What if Putin backed Clinton? Jan 5 Tim Mendleson 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Salem, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,832 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,617

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC