Roanoke Valley judges interview in Richmond
Roanoke County attorney Scott Geddes interviewed with the Virginia Senate Courts of Justice Committee Friday, putting him closer to becoming confirmed for a judgeship once the General Assembly convenes in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roanoke paper commentary
|Fri
|Cheerful winner
|1
|Joseph Gil Pastelak, DEADBEAT DAD (Aug '08)
|Dec 18
|Pattypastelak
|4
|Joe King Danville Virginia
|Dec 14
|Farm Boy
|14
|Sallie Sebrell from lexington
|Dec 7
|James Long
|1
|Your new President 20 Jan 2017
|Dec 5
|Ralph
|4
|Erica Butler
|Dec 1
|Been there done that
|6
|Tim Kaine part idiot
|Nov 29
|Terry McDaniels
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC