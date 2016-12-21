Coda time: Salem's Ridenhour Music to close after 74 years

In a Nov. 22, 2016 photo, Steve Gross, left, piano manager for 10 years with Yamaha, is helping Jerry Ridenhour, son of Jim and grandson of Elmer Ridenhour, who started Ridenhour Music 74 years ago, sell the inventory and close the store. After more than 70 years, Ridenhour Music will cease operation in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.