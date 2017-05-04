Appalachian music lessons beginning soon

Appalachian music lessons beginning soon

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Pickens Sentinel

If you have ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin, now is the time to take the plunge. Enrollment is underway for the next session of the Appalachian Evening Music Program, which begins the week of May 8 at various locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Relocating to Salem (Mar '07) Mar '17 Nick 2
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca (Oct '16) Mar '17 Tony 9
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) Jan '17 JMC 37
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15) Nov '16 Kandi 6
News In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Roger 6
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Salem, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,833,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC