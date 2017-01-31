Station Hacked With Anti-Trump Message

Station Hacked With Anti-Trump Message

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Radio Ink

The station in Salem, SC is owned by Lake Keowee Broadcasting. A song played repeatedly for about 20 minutes on Sunny 107.9 Monday night with graphic language aimed at the President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) Jan 24 JMC 37
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15) Nov '16 Kandi 6
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Nov '16 Pat 8
News In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Roger 6
Classifieds Sep '16 Timothy Steven Slade 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Salem, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC