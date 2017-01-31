Station Hacked With Anti-Trump Message
The station in Salem, SC is owned by Lake Keowee Broadcasting. A song played repeatedly for about 20 minutes on Sunny 107.9 Monday night with graphic language aimed at the President.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Ink.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10)
|Jan 24
|JMC
|37
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
|Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Kandi
|6
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Nov '16
|Pat
|8
|In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Roger
|6
|Classifieds
|Sep '16
|Timothy Steven Slade
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC