Deputies: Salem man arrested after failing to register as sex offender

According to the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, a Salem man was arrested during New Year's Eve on a sex offender registry violation charge. Deputies stated 57-year-old Richard Claude Dills was convicted of a lewd act upon a child in 1993 and as part of his conviction, Dills is required to register as a sex offender in the county in which he resides.

