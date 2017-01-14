14k-pound commemorative rock to be do...

14k-pound commemorative rock to be donated to Dabo Swinney for CFP title win

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 21 Read more: WMBF

A stone dealer in Salem, S.C. is donating a commemorative National Championship rock to Coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers. The manager of Salem Stone, James Alexander, along with the owner of McNeely Companies, Bill McNeely, are excited to donate the huge commemorative stone to Coach Swinney over 14,000 pounds to be exact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Deputies: Sunset Man Dead After Fight With Stepson (Apr '10) Jan 24 JMC 37
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15) Nov '16 Kandi 6
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Nov '16 Pat 8
News In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Roger 6
Classifieds Sep '16 Timothy Steven Slade 1
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Salem, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,065 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC