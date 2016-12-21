Register now for Appalachian music le...

Register now for Appalachian music lessons

Thursday Dec 1

If you have ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin, now is the time to take the plunge. Enrollment is underway for the next session of the Appalachian Evening Music Program, which begins the week of Dec. 12 at various locations.

