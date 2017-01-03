Deputies: Greenville man arrested after burglary
Deputies said they responded to a Salem address on Aug. 25 in regards to reports of a burglary, They said the victims discovered, upon arriving home, that someone broke into their residence and that several items were taken. Deputies stated that upon investigation and evidence gathering, they determined 40-year-old Joseph Alvin McWhite entered the residence and stole some jewelry and firearms.
