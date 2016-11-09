Access area on Lake Keowee to close for repairs -
Duke Energy will close the Fall Creek North Access Area on Lake Keowee beginning Nov. 3, to perform maintenance repairs on the boat ramp launch area. Depending on weather conditions, the work is scheduled to conclude by the end of 2016.
