Oregon House passes abortion-funding bill - Sat, 01 Jul 2017 PST
In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. The Oregon House on July 1, 2017, advanced a $10 million reproductive health care bill that would require all insurance companies across the state to cover abortions and a variety of other reproductive services at no cost to the patient.
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Jul 2
|Steven
|112
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|1
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May '17
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? (Dec '16)
|Jan '17
|David
|2
