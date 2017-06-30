'Jesus loves strippers' sign draws ir...

'Jesus loves strippers' sign draws ire for code violation, not text

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WLOX-TV Biloxi

A group in Salem, Oregon, is slamming a sign reading "Jesus loves strippers," but they say it's not for the message. Instead, Brian Hines said his group - Salem Community Vision - is irked by the sign because it obstructs vision in a right-of-way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLOX-TV Biloxi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Jul 2 Steven 112
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 1
Is Jack Black in town ? May '17 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? (Dec '16) Jan '17 David 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,964 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC