Willamette Falls Heritage Area group introduces lecturea

Talks will cover everything from Missoula Floods to Native American history. The next one is coming up Tuesday, June 20. When Willamette Falls Heritage Area Coalition Executive Director Siobhan Taylor describes a new lecture series the group introduced May 16, she uses a handy acronym: A.L.A.H.A. It stands for "Act Like a Heritage Area," and that is the exact intent of the new program as the coalition continues to strive for a coveted designation as a National Heritage Area - the first of its kind on the West Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Oswego Review.