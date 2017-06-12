Willamette Falls Heritage Area group introduces lecturea
Talks will cover everything from Missoula Floods to Native American history. The next one is coming up Tuesday, June 20. When Willamette Falls Heritage Area Coalition Executive Director Siobhan Taylor describes a new lecture series the group introduced May 16, she uses a handy acronym: A.L.A.H.A. It stands for "Act Like a Heritage Area," and that is the exact intent of the new program as the coalition continues to strive for a coveted designation as a National Heritage Area - the first of its kind on the West Coast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake Oswego Review.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Fri
|Wondering
|3
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC