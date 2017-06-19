Something shocking will happen during...

Something shocking will happen during the upcoming solar eclipse

Saturday Jun 17

Americans are about to experience something like nothing they have ever felt before when the solar eclipse darkens the U.S. in August. One of the most incredible events we will encounter in our lifetimes will soon be upon us, with the total solar eclipse of 2017 set for Aug. 21. But something truly shocking will take place during that event if you're in that narrow band stretching from Oregon to South Carolina, as experts say you will likely feel a sudden plunge in the temperature.

