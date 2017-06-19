Salem museum showcases history of psy...

Salem museum showcases history of psychiatry

In this April 11, 2016 photo, about a 1 1/4 miles of tunnel still exist beneath the hospital connecting sections of the old facility at the Oregon State Hospital Museum of Mental Health in Salem, Ore. Housed in the former entrance to the old Oregon State Hospital, the Oregon State Hospital Museum of Mental Health consists of a handful of small rooms and displays a fraction of the more than 4,000 artifacts contained in its archive.

