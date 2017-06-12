Salem man found guilty of murder in m...

Salem man found guilty of murder in marijuana robbery

Friday Jun 9

A Salem man has been found guilty of murder in the death of a 28-year-old man in a robbery incident outside a Keizer Starbucks. The Statesman Journal reports 26-year-old Timothy Calloway was found guilty Thursday by a judge after Calloway waived his right to a jury trial.

