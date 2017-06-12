Reward offered in firearm burglaries ...

Reward offered in firearm burglaries in Gresham, Salem

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: OregonLive.com

Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Gresham gun store and possibly the same man or another who stole firearms from a used car dealer in Salem. In the gun store burglary on April 26 at 11:30 p.m., a suspect stole seven firearms from Advanced Firearms Training, located at 1121 N.E. Division St. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, white shoes with red trim, a black and red hat, face mask and gloves and carried a backpack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Fri Wondering 3
Is Jack Black in town ? May 27 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,008 • Total comments across all topics: 281,820,784

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC