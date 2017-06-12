Reward offered in firearm burglaries in Gresham, Salem

Police are looking for a man who burglarized a Gresham gun store and possibly the same man or another who stole firearms from a used car dealer in Salem. In the gun store burglary on April 26 at 11:30 p.m., a suspect stole seven firearms from Advanced Firearms Training, located at 1121 N.E. Division St. The suspect was wearing dark clothing, white shoes with red trim, a black and red hat, face mask and gloves and carried a backpack.

