Rainbow Family members start gatherin...

Rainbow Family members start gathering in Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: News Times

In this June 28, 2016 file photo, members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light gather under a tarp at their campsite in Mount Tabor, Vt. Concern is growing in a conservative, remote corner of Oregon as people start arriving in a national forest for this year's Rainbow Family of Living Light annual gathering, a counter-culture get-together expected to draw thousands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
Is Jack Black in town ? May 27 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,004,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC