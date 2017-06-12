PERS cost-sharing bill more window-dr...

PERS cost-sharing bill more window-dressing than reform: Editorial Agenda 2017

SB 1068 , a bill aimed at easing public employers' crippling pension costs, accomplishes the rare feat of being measly and consequential at the same time. Measly, in that the proposed changes would barely move the needle in addressing the escalating contributions that government agencies and school districts will be making to the underfunded pension system for years to come.

