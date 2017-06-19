Oregon moves to strengthen its unique sanctuary state status
In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, protestors chant during a rally in Portland, Ore.outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Oregon's Legislature has taken a step closer to defying a federal government crackdown on illegal immigration, with the House passing a bill that seeks to restrict the ability of state and local agencies, including law enforcement, to inquire about a person's immigration status and prohibiting public agencies from disclosing information to federal officials except in certain circumstances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC