Oregon moves to strengthen its unique sanctuary state status

In this Feb. 27, 2017, file photo, protestors chant during a rally in Portland, Ore.outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building. Oregon's Legislature has taken a step closer to defying a federal government crackdown on illegal immigration, with the House passing a bill that seeks to restrict the ability of state and local agencies, including law enforcement, to inquire about a person's immigration status and prohibiting public agencies from disclosing information to federal officials except in certain circumstances.

