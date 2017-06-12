Man whose triple murder conviction was overturned takes case to federal appeals court
Philip Scott Cannon, freed from a life sentence after evidence went missing in a triple murder in Polk County, argued before federal appeals judges in Portland this week that his lawsuit against investigators alleging malicious prosecution and due process abuses should proceed. Kevin Lafky, Cannon's lawyer, appeared Wednesday before a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at Pioneer Courthouse.
