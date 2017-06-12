Man whose triple murder conviction wa...

Man whose triple murder conviction was overturned takes case to federal appeals court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: OregonLive.com

Philip Scott Cannon, freed from a life sentence after evidence went missing in a triple murder in Polk County, argued before federal appeals judges in Portland this week that his lawsuit against investigators alleging malicious prosecution and due process abuses should proceed. Kevin Lafky, Cannon's lawyer, appeared Wednesday before a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at Pioneer Courthouse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Jack Black in town ? May 27 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC