Man Arrested on Charges of Prostitution, Sex Abuse of Teen
Police say a Salem man has been arrested on suspicion of online sexual corruption, compelling prostitution, sexual abuse and other charges involving a teenage girl. Salem police say officers were doing a check of Orchard Heights Park early Monday when they came across a vehicle and made contact with 26-year-old Kyle Johnson.
