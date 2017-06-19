Lawsuit against Cascade-Siskiyou monument expansion delayed
In this July 6, 2000, file photo, Pilot Rock rises into the clouds in the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument near Lincoln, Ore. A federal judge has given the Trump administration more time to review federal monument designations made by previous presidents before it responds to a lawsuit brought by two timber companies against President Barack Obama's expansion of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, according to court documents viewed Monday, June 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC