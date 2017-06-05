Lawmakers advance $8.2B education bill amid union rally
Unionized government employees gather at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore., to rally lawmakers to raise new revenue and avoid upcoming budget cuts, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Lawmakers advanced an $8.2 billion K-12 education budget bill today, the biggest to-date.
