In Our View: There Goes the Sun

In Our View: There Goes the Sun

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Forget who will become Vancouver's next mayor. Forget about the Legislature and the McCleary decision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 1
Is Jack Black in town ? May '17 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? (Dec '16) Jan '17 David 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,366 • Total comments across all topics: 282,108,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC