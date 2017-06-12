Groom's hilarious Nicolas Cage weddin...

Groom's hilarious Nicolas Cage wedding RSVP

Grant Boro, 34, created this hilarious RSVP card featuring actor Nicolas Cage and a whole barrage of ridiculous responses for his guests to choose from. "I Googled funny wedding invites and I saw that picture and it just looked like someone who was happy," Boro, of Salem, Oregon, told ABC News of choosing that particular image of Cage.

