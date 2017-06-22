Grab tickets to these guided bike tou...

Grab tickets to these guided bike tours for the ultimate total solar eclipse experience

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Bike Portland

Desolate eastern Oregon - the stomping grounds of Treo Bike Tours - will be an ideal place to view the eclipse. Back in April we shared a post from BikePortland subscriber Tom Howe on how to plan a bike trip to see the total solar eclipse .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bike Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
Is Jack Black in town ? May 27 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,791 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC