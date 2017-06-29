Gerry Frank's picks: Taste the flavors of the season at Salem...

As July begins with a bang, June has ended with one too with the expansion of Salem Ale Works at their new brewery and the grand opening of Bo & Vine Burger Bar in the heart of downtown Salem bringing guests the flavors of the season with burgers and brews. With the new hype around breweries and food carts, the new and improved Salem Ale Works brings you the best of both worlds as they collaborate with Prologue Pastries and Sandwich Library , a catering food truck functioning as the breweries kitchen.

