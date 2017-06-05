Existing climate efforts expected to keep US goals on track
In this March 9, 2010, file photo, a tanker truck passes an oil refinery in Richmond, Calif. Vowing to keep the United States on track to meet its emissions-cutting target even without the U.S. government's support, more than a dozen governors representing nearly 40 percent of the U.S. economy by Tuesday, June 6, 2017, had pledged themselves to stay in the climate-change fight despite the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Paris climate accords last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC