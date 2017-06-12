Eclipse 18 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Will it be cloudy for the eclipse? Here's what recent history suggests

Eclipse 18 mins ago 4:23 p.m.Will it ...

Will it be cloudy for the eclipse? Here's what recent history suggests

A * recent report looked at the historical trend of cloud conditions on August 21 in the path of the eclipse and found that viewers on the Oregon coast could potentially experience a cloud-obstructed view of the eclipse. The west and east coasts both carry the highest probability of heavy cloud conditions.

