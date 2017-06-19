Eclipse 17 mins ago 2:18 p.m.How to safely watch a solar eclipse without 'burning your eyes out'
A NASA Scientist Explains the total solar eclipse on August 21st, and Abby Ham plays with the new stamps commemorating the event. Even as adults, it's difficult to heed that advice at times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv...
|Jun 16
|Wondering
|3
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC