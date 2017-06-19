Eclipse 17 mins ago 2:18 p.m.How to s...

Eclipse 17 mins ago 2:18 p.m.How to safely watch a solar eclipse without 'burning your eyes out'

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

A NASA Scientist Explains the total solar eclipse on August 21st, and Abby Ham plays with the new stamps commemorating the event. Even as adults, it's difficult to heed that advice at times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rule gives Oregonians non-gender option on driv... Jun 16 Wondering 3
Is Jack Black in town ? May 27 Sam Hitzkaber 2
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Marion County was issued at June 22 at 2:56PM PDT

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,689 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC