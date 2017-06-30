Crews searching for Salem boy who dis...

Crews searching for Salem boy who disappeared in Willamette River

Sunday Jun 25

Authorities in western Oregon say crews are searching for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared in the Willamette River in Salem. Lt. Dave Okada of the Salem Police Department tells KGW-TV that the boy disappeared in the river on Friday and hasn't been seen since.

