Crews searching for Salem boy who disappeared in Willamette River
Authorities in western Oregon say crews are searching for an 11-year-old boy who disappeared in the Willamette River in Salem. Lt. Dave Okada of the Salem Police Department tells KGW-TV that the boy disappeared in the river on Friday and hasn't been seen since.
