Civil rights leader in Oregon promote bills

Presidents of the four branches in Oregon of the NAACP from left, Frederick Edwards, Corvallis branch; Benny Williams, at podium Salem-Keiser branch; Jo Anne Hardesty, Portland branch; and Eric Richardson, Eugene-Springfield branch attend a news conference Monday, June 12, 2017, at the state Capitol in Salem, Ore. The four came to State Capitol to support several bills, including one designed to end racial profiling by police, and to release a report that urges greater inclusiveness of minorities as the state turns to renewable energy.

