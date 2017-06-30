Body of boy recovered from Willamette...

Body of boy recovered from Willamette River near Salem

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: OregonLive.com

Authorities say crews have recovered the body of an 11-year-old boy days after he drowned in the Willamette River near Salem. KOIN-TV reports when Nehemiah Wilson was swimming near a boat ramp at Wallace Marine Park when he went under the water Friday afternoon.

