Black Star Grill brings West African cuisine back to Portland

Monday Jun 5 Read more: OregonLive.com

Though Portland is home to a number of East and North African restaurants, West African food has been confined mostly to home cooking and the occasional catering business since the closure of the North Park Blocks' short-lived Baobab in the early 2000s. But that doesn't mean you haven't tasted the cuisine's offspring.

