Black Star Grill brings West African cuisine back to Portland
Though Portland is home to a number of East and North African restaurants, West African food has been confined mostly to home cooking and the occasional catering business since the closure of the North Park Blocks' short-lived Baobab in the early 2000s. But that doesn't mean you haven't tasted the cuisine's offspring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC