Authorities search for 2 teen Riverbend escapees from La Grande

The escape happened at about 7:50 p.m. from the facility located about 11 miles west of the eastern Oregon community, the Oregon State Police said. Brittain McAuliffe, 18, of Central Point, is 5-foot-10, 220 pounds, with a stocky build and tattoos on both forearms, one saying "Native Pride."

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.