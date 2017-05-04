Video: SUV slams through Salem bar wa...

Video: SUV slams through Salem bar wall, patrons scatter

Moments after an SUV crashed through the walls of a Salem bar, patrons helped the driver out of his car before his arrest, police said. Surveillance footage released by police show a 2015 Subaru Forester nearly hitting several patrons early Wednesday at the Triangle Inn.

