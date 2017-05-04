The sky's the limit: Get in the zone at Drone Day celebration
Expect the unexpected at Oregon City's Clackamette Park on Saturday, May 6, Day Two of Portland's International Drone Day. Starting at 11 a.m., drones will take to the sky, and drone aficionados will be on the ground to answer questions and give advice, but once night falls, something special will take place.
