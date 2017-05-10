Salem man pleads guilty in connection with wife's death
A Salem man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree manslaughter in the death last year of his 21-year-old wife, officials said. Brian David Henry, 41, was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay restitution for Anna Proietti's funeral expenses.
