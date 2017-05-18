Oregon State Baseball Tops The Pilots

Oregon State Baseball Tops The Pilots

A windy night in Keizer played host to Oregon State's 42nd win of the year, a 7-1 victory over the Portland Pilots. Jordan Britton got his second start of the year gong 4.2 innings of work while giving up 5 hits and one unearned run.

