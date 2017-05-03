Oregon man allegedly tried to feed co...

Oregon man allegedly tried to feed co-worker into wood chipper head first

Tuesday

Scott Edward Iverson, 26, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly trying to feed one of his co-workers into a wood chipper. A 26-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he tried to put one of his co-workers into a running wood chipper head first outside of Salem.

Start the conversation,

