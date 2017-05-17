Mountain Creek String Band entertains...

Mountain Creek String Band entertains guests with bluegrass at Winston VFW on May 12

Thursday May 11

The Mountain Creek String Band will play this Friday at the Winston VFW Hall. Jim Kuether, left, Karen Pohl, Bill Kline and Gene Hodson are the members of the band.

