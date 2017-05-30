Memorial Day 2017: Portland-area events honor service, sacrifice
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs has posted a list of Memorial Day events across the state on its website. Statewide Memorial Day Celebration, Salem: 2 to 3 p.m., Afghan-Iraqi Freedom Memorial, 700 Summer Street N.E. Event includes keynote speaker Wendell Pelham, father of Spc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|May 27
|Sam Hitzkaber
|2
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC