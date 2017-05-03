McMinnville pursuit reaches 80 mph
A Salem man was arrested late Tuesday night after leading McMinnville police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 80 mph and ended with the vehicle being driven into a ditch. Jake Russell Griffin, 35, was arraigned Wedneday before Judge Cynthia Easterday on two counts of attempt to elude a police officer and one count each of driving while suspended, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.
