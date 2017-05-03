McMinnville pursuit reaches 80 mph

McMinnville pursuit reaches 80 mph

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: News-Register

A Salem man was arrested late Tuesday night after leading McMinnville police on a pursuit that reached speeds of 80 mph and ended with the vehicle being driven into a ditch. Jake Russell Griffin, 35, was arraigned Wedneday before Judge Cynthia Easterday on two counts of attempt to elude a police officer and one count each of driving while suspended, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News-Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,754,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC