'He was walking him right toward the wood chipper'

A Stayton man is being held without bail after allegedly trying to push a co-worker into a running wood chipper. Keizer Police Department was contacted by an employee of a Salem tree service working in the 900 block of Moneda Avenue North about 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The caller reported that one employee "snuck up" behind a co-worker, assaulted him and attempted to throw him into a wood chipper.

