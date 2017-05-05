'He was walking him right toward the wood chipper'
A Stayton man is being held without bail after allegedly trying to push a co-worker into a running wood chipper. Keizer Police Department was contacted by an employee of a Salem tree service working in the 900 block of Moneda Avenue North about 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27. The caller reported that one employee "snuck up" behind a co-worker, assaulted him and attempted to throw him into a wood chipper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keizertimes.com.
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC