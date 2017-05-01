Don't scapegoat public employees like me
Thousands of state workers rally against cuts made to public-employee retirement benefits in this 2011 file photo at the Oregon Capitol in Salem. Rick Bowmer/AP Photo If we reduce compensation, it will get even more difficult than it already is for the state to hire qualified people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC