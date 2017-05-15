Brown is late, limited in budget idea...

Brown is late, limited in budget ideas: Editorial agenda 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: OregonLive.com

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signs an executive order in the Capitol ceremonial office in Salem, Ore., as part of her work to address the state's $1.6 billion budget shortfall. If Oregonians had hoped Gov. Kate Brown could deliver a grand plan this legislative session that would help lift the state budget out of its deep deficit and define a path toward sustained financial stability, they're likely as disappointed as we are.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,853 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC