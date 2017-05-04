3 Oregon officials consider public ownership of state forest
In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Mike Huffman, left, logging superintendent, and Howard "Butch" Wright, vice president of operations, at Huffman-Wright Timber and Construction Operations, stand on the edge of a recent clear-cut by the company in the Elliot State Forest near Coos Bay, Ore. The three officials responsible for Oregon's oldest state forest staked out positions on Thursday, May 4, 2017, on its future, with two advocating continued public ownership and the third supporting public ownership of its old-growth areas.
