3 Oregon officials consider public ow...

3 Oregon officials consider public ownership of state forest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, Mike Huffman, left, logging superintendent, and Howard "Butch" Wright, vice president of operations, at Huffman-Wright Timber and Construction Operations, stand on the edge of a recent clear-cut by the company in the Elliot State Forest near Coos Bay, Ore. The three officials responsible for Oregon's oldest state forest staked out positions on Thursday, May 4, 2017, on its future, with two advocating continued public ownership and the third supporting public ownership of its old-growth areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salem Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Larry James Smith Mar '17 We hate coos bay ... 1
Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15) Feb '17 Steven M Robinson 110
News Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p... Feb '17 Aires 1
Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08) Feb '17 karma 31
Is Jack Black in town ? Jan '17 Anonymous 1
News Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs? Jan '17 David 2
Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16) Nov '16 Nwforestfresh 4
See all Salem Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salem Forum Now

Salem Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salem Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Salem, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,028 • Total comments across all topics: 280,824,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC