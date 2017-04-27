The Art of the Car at First Lube Plus
It is hard to miss First Lube Plus, which is located in the business district of Salem, Oregon. With a mural of a Chevy Camaro on the side of the building, you know immediately it is place where auto lovers will find solace.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salem Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Larry James Smith
|Mar '17
|We hate coos bay ...
|1
|Pay Attention One More Time (Jun '15)
|Feb '17
|Steven M Robinson
|110
|Legislative leaders, governor lay out session p...
|Feb '17
|Aires
|1
|Review: Bales & Brady Towing & Crane (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|karma
|31
|Is Jack Black in town ?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Are Walmart Holiday Rawhide Bones Toxic to Dogs?
|Jan '17
|David
|2
|Who knows Tanya b (Mar '16)
|Nov '16
|Nwforestfresh
|4
Find what you want!
Search Salem Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC